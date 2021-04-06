Triumph Trident 660 vs rivals: Price comparison

Honda CB650R: ₹8.67 lakh
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India last month introduced the new 2021 CB650R naked middleweight streetfighter. It is a naked version of the fully faired CBR650R motorcycle and uses the same technology too. It has been priced the highest in the list at whopping ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the record, it is only ₹21,000 more affordable than its faired counterpart (CBR650R) which is priced at ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
It features a 649 cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that's rated to pump out 64 kW of maximum power and 57.5 Nm. The transmission option includes a six-speed unit.