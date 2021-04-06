Triumph Trident 660 vs rivals: Price comparison

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the new Trident 660 roadster bike at a price tag of ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the middleweight roadster rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R. The company mentioned that the pricing is introductory and is bound to go up in the next few months.

The bike has been launched in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) product and thus, Triumph has managed to price it aggressively against the other middleweight motorcycles.

As for the mechanical specifications, the bike gets a new 660 cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled powertrain which churns out 81 PS maximum power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque at 6,250 rpm. As per the official claims, the engine delivers 90% of the maximum torque throughout the rev range. It also gets a slip and assist clutch and a 6-speed transmission unit.

Here is how it rivals against it competition bikes in terms of overall pricing and value proposition: