Triumph to take GST 2.0 hit for 400cc models, prices to remain the same

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed that its 400cc models will continue to be sold at the same ex-showroom prices. This comes after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on motorcycles above 350cc was raised from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. Instead of passing on the increase, the bike maker has chosen to absorb the added cost.

The mid-capacity motorcycle segment in India has been expanding steadily, and Triumph’s 400cc range, including the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X, and the newly launched Thruxton 400, has built a presence in that space. Price stability, at a time when costs were expected to rise, could influence buying decisions in the coming months.

How does this affect customers?

For buyers, the immediate takeaway is that ex-showroom prices remain unchanged despite the tax hike. Service intervals and maintenance costs, which play an important role in long-term ownership, also continue as before.

Holding the prices steady reflects an attempt to stimulate demand in a competitive market. While the impact on sales remains to be seen, the decision indicates that both Bajaj Auto and Triumph are focused on expanding their reach in India’s mid-capacity motorcycle segment without immediate price increases.

Manik Nangia, President Probiking at Bajaj Auto, said, “Even with the GST increase, we wanted to ensure that riding enthusiasts are not discouraged by higher costs. By holding prices steady, Triumph and Bajaj Auto are taking this step in the interest of customers, reaffirming our commitment to growing the Triumph brand in India."

Motorcycle and carmakers are all expecting a sizable portion of sales with the upcoming festive season. Most people prefer buying new things during or before the Diwali period. GST 2.0 has also largely reduced pricing for most vehicles, which could translate into a boost in automotive demand.

