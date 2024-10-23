Triumph Tiger Sport 800 breaks cover globally: All key facts you must know

Here are the key facts about the newly introduced Triumph Tiger Sport 800.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800: Design

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 motorcycle comes with a split LED headlight that is similar to the Triumph Tiger Sport 660. However, there is a pair of boomerang-shaped LEDs that sit in between and give the bigger motorcycle a distinctive look. It comes topped by a transparent visor up top. Other design elements include muscular body panels all over and a single-piece seat. The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 unveiled in the international market is available in four different colour options, which are - Sapphire Black, Caspian Blue, Cosmic Yellow, and Graphite.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800: Features

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 gets three different riding modes, which are Road, Rain and Sport. Besides that, it gets heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring system and a few more accessories that come at an additional cost. The motorcycle also features cruise control, adjustable visor and full LED illumination along switchable traction control and cornering ABS among others.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800: Powertrain

Powering the all-new Triumph Tiger Sport 800 is a 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It benefits from a bi-directional quickshifter and a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is well capable of churning out 113 bhp peak power and 84 Nm of maximum torque.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800: Brake and suspension

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 comes as a road-going motorcycle and is equipped the hardware for the same purpose. It sports Showa USD front forks, with adjustable compression and rebound along with a Showa monoshock at rear. For braking duty, it gets dual 310 mm front discs and a single 225 mm rear disc, which are mounted on 17-inch wheels.

