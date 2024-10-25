Triumph Tiger 900 & Scrambler 1200 Bond Editions auctioned for 66 lakh

British movie star Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles have collaborated once again to auction the Tiger 900 Bond Edition and Tiger 1200 Bond Edition motorcycles personally owned by the actor. Craig and motorcycle manufacturer raised 60,000 Pounds (approx ₹65.54 lakh) with the auction via automotive auctioneer Bonhams on October 13, 2024. The proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a charity that saves lives at sea.

Triumph Tiger 900 & Scrambler 1200 Bond Editions

The winners of the auction secured the #003/250 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition and the #001/250 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition, both of which were inspired by the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900, which featured in the last James Bond flick ‘No Time To Die’ (2021). Both machines are hand-signed by Daniel Craig on each side. The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition fetched 28,000 Pounds (approx. ₹30.58 lakh), while the Tiger 900 Bond Edition was auctioned for 32,000 Pounds (approx. ₹34.95 lakh).

The Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition #001/250 was auctioned and fetched fetched 32,000 Pounds (approx. ₹ 34.95 lakh) at the auction

Speaking on the auction, Daniel Craig said, “The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I am delighted that the auction was a record success and hope the donation will contribute to the incredible job the RNLI does of saving lives at sea."

Nick Bloor, CEO - Triumph Motorcycles said, “Triumph has been delighted to support the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with this auction of two unique Bond motorcycles spearheaded by Daniel Craig. We hope the two winning bidders thoroughly enjoy owning the truly unique Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Limited Editions, which are both iconic motorcycles in Triumph’s history, and I hope that the winners enjoy the unique experience of riding with the incredible stunt riders Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson!"

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition fetched 28,000 Pounds (approx. ₹ 30.58 lakh)

What Auction Winners Get

The auction winners get the bikes with a certificate of authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Nick Bloor, CEO - Triumph Motorcycles. In addition, the auction winners get a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales, UK with James Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt double Paul Edmondson.

