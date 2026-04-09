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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition Booking Open. Top 3 Facts You Must Know

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 13:56 pm
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If you are planning to book the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition, here is a quick look at the key facts about this motorcycle.

Mechanically, the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is the same as the standard version of the Triumph Tiger 900.
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Triumph Tiger 900
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Triumph Motorcycles launched the Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions in the international market back in November 2025. The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is based on the Tiger 900 of the motorcycle manufacturer, focusing on smart and value-leaning upgrades. The OEM took the proven Tiger 900 platform and added useful hardware to it. Also, the company sharpened its identity with fresh paint and graphics.

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For those riders who choose their terrain as alpine style, the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition bundles the right parts without demanding additional accessories. Globally, the motorcycle has been in business for two months. In India, Triumph has commenced accepting bookings for the Tigar 900 Alpine Edition across the country, which hints that the deliveries of the product will start soon.

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If you are planning to book the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition, here is a quick look at the key facts about this motorcycle.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition: Not just a special edition

The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is not just another special edition with a host of body graphics and a distinct colour. Instead, it comes loaded with a plethora of kits that are thoughtfully added to the motorcycle in order to enhance its practicality and functionality, to increase its appeal for the riders who seek more than just a stock version of the motorcycle. With this model, the owner doesn't need to invest in accessories separately.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition: What accessories and features are on offer?

The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition comes packing a host of key accessories, which include the Akrapovic exhaust, engine protection bars, centre stand, fog lights, cornering ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), My Triumph connectivity, quickshifter, electronically adjustable rear suspension. These accessories enhance the functionality of the motorcycle and add more rider convenience.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition: Mechanically remains unchanged

Mechanically, the Triumpg Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is same as the standard version of Triumph Tiger 900. Powering the adventure motorcycle is the same 888 cc inline three-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine churns out 106.5 bhp peak power and 90 Nm of maximum torque.

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First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 13:56 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Tiger 900 Triumph Tiger 900
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