Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch in India on May 24, to take on Ducati and BMW bikes

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the new Tiger 1200 motorcycle in India next week. The two-wheeler manufacturer is already accepting bookings, while the official price announcement along with key specifications will be revealed on May 24. Tiger 1200 is one of Triumph Motorcycles' popular adventure tourer bike. The manufacturer had introduced the Tiger 1200 bike to the global markets last year in December.

The new Tiger 1200 will offer certain changes compared to the preceding models. In its new generation, the adventure tourer bike now comes with new design, new powertrain, hi-tech features and more. Triumph Motorcycles has officially said that the new Tiger 1200 will be offered in India in four variants, which include the GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer.

The new Tiger 1200 will be powered by a new 1160cc engine. This engine has been tuned to deliver 150PS of maximum power at 9,000rpm, which is 9PS more than the last generation model. At this output, it comes out as the most powerful shaft drive motorcycle in the class. The overall torque output has also gone up to 130Nm at 7,000rpm, which is 8 Nm more than the last generation model.

The new Tiger 1200 Rally family of bikes will be offered with a wheel combination of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. It comes in two iterations - Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank) and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30 litre tank). The GT, as the name suggests. has been designed to be more road-biased against the Rally trim. It gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminium wheels.

Among other key changes to be seen on the new Tiger 1200 is an electronically controlled semi-active suspension. It will also come with Brembo Stilma brake callipers .

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 will also get a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro controls and more. When launched, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 will take on the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin.

