Triumph Thruxton 400 to launch tomorrow in India. Here’s what to expect

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is set to be launched on August 6, 2025, i.e tomorrow. While the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have already made their mark in the entry-level premium segment, the Thruxton 400 will add a new flavour to the lineup with its cafe racer -inspired design. This will be the third model based on Triumph ’s 400cc platform jointly developed with Bajaj Auto and is expected to carry the classic Thruxton DNA in a more compact, urban-friendly package.

The Thruxton 400 will use the same 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected design

Spy photos have already provided a decent glimpse of the Thruxton 400, and there isn't any doubt regarding the direction the design is taking — retro, snazzy, and unmistakably British. The front fairing, which has fighter jet-inspired looks, would most probably accommodate a circular LED headlamp, making it look purposeful.

With rear-set clip-on low-set handlebars and subtly rear-set foot pegs, the Thruxton 400 should promise a dedicated riding position, faithful to cafe racer heritage. Other stylistic nods could be a teardrop fuel tank, a ribbed seat for a retro aesthetic, and a bare-bones rear end featuring a tiny taillight and grab rail. A two-tone yellow and silver color scheme has been caught in the wind, too, suggesting Triumph's commitment to styling detail.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected features

Given its platform-sharing roots, the Thruxton 400 may inherit much of its equipment from the Speed 400. This includes features like all-LED lighting, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and a slipper clutch. Expect slightly revised ergonomics and cosmetic differences that underline its sporty character.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected specs

The Thruxton 400 will use the same 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. In those bikes, it pumps out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission and slip-and-assist clutch. The engine may, however, get some light re-tuning for the Thruxton to more appropriately match its sporty dynamics and more aggressive throttle response.

The chassis configuration is also likely to stay the same, with upside-down front forks, rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. Though global test cars have been spotted running on Pirelli tyres, the Indian model will probably run on cheaper ones from local manufacturers.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected price

Price-wise, The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹2.40 lakh and the Scrambler 400 X at ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering its likely premium styling and positioning, the Thruxton 400 should command a price of about ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and become the priciest in Triumph's 400cc stable in India.

