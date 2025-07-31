Triumph Thruxton 400 teased ahead of launch on August 6. Check details

The Triumph Thruxton 400 has been teased ahead of its launch. The company recently confirmed that the new motorcycle will be launched on August 6, 2025. In the latest teaser the company revealed the headlight design of the upcoming motorcycle. This new motorcycle will mark the third product under Triumph ’s collaboration with Bajaj , following the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Similar to the Speed 400 series motorcycles, the Thruxton 400 will get a round headlamp design with cross design pattern. Following a typical cafe racer design language the teaser also showcased the front fairing with, raked windscreen. Other design elements expected with the Thruxton 400 are sporty clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, a more aggressive riding posture, a sleek rear seat cowl and bar-end mirrors.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected specs

Although Triumph has not yet released technical specifications, the Thruxton 400 will likely employ the same 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine used in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The engine makes approximately 40 hp and 37.5 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed transmission. The Thruxton 400, however, could come with slightly adjusted gearing or engine calibration to suit its sportier personality.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected hardware

On the hardware front, it is expected to get an upside-down front forks, mono-shock at the back, and disc brakes both front and rear of a dual-channel ABS. The overall weight and size may be adjusted minutely to fit the bike's aggressive stance.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected price

From a pricing perspective, Triumph can position the Thruxton 400 marginally higher than the Speed 400 that is priced at ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering its differentiated styling and positioning, the cafe racer may find favor with a niche customer base of riders who are seeking the combination of contemporary engineering and classic romance.

