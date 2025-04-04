Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted in India ahead of launch

After the success of the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400 , Triumph is now preparing to expand the lineup with a new motorcycle. It will be a cafe racer and there is a possibility that it might be called Thruxton 400 .

The forthcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 features a classic bullet-style semi-fairing integrated into the body of the Speed 400. This fairing design mirrors that of the Speed 1200 RR. Additionally, the prototype is equipped with clip-on handlebars, a bubble visor, and sleek lines that harmoniously blend with the overall design. Importantly, Triumph has revamped the tail section, incorporating a rear seat cowl to establish a distinct identity for this model. The inclusion of bar-end mirrors is also part of the modifications.

The Thruxton 400 takes inspiration from the larger Thruxton R.

While there has been no announcement regarding changes to the powertrain, it is anticipated that the Triumph Thruxton 400 will retain the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is expected to maintain the existing USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, with the braking system and wheels likely remaining unchanged.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?

However, Triumph may adjust the rake and trail to provide a different riding experience. Spy images indicate that the Thruxton 400 test mule features a blacked-out exhaust from the Speed T4, raising questions about whether this will be a temporary component or if it will be replaced by the aluminum-finished exhaust seen on the Speed 400.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is set to be a global offering, reviving the Thruxton name, especially since sales of the Thruxton 1200 concluded at the end of 2024 worldwide. This new model will carry on the legacy in a fresh segment, enhancing the brand's competitive edge. Further details about the Thruxton 400 are expected to emerge in the coming months, with a launch anticipated towards the year's end.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: