Triumph Thruxton 400 launch confirmed for August 6

Triumph is all set to stir up the retro bike segment in India once again with the launch of a new cafe racer, widely expected to be called the Thruxton 400 . Scheduled for its official unveiling on August 6, 2025, this new motorcycle will mark the third product under Triumph’s collaboration with Bajaj , following the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X .

The Thruxton 400 has been spotted multiple times during road testing. From what we've seen so far, it carries forward the familiar styling ethos of a traditional cafe racer, echoing the design language of the now-discontinued Thruxton 1200. Expect elements like a sculpted fuel tank, a more aggressive riding posture, a sleek rear seat cowl, bar-end mirrors, and clip-on handlebars—all pointing toward that classic cafe racer aesthetic.

Triumph has rolled out an invite which confirms that the Thruxton 400 will launch on August 6.

While Triumph hasn’t released technical specs yet, the Thruxton 400 is expected to be powered by the same 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. This motor produces around 40 hp and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. However, the Thruxton 400 may feature slightly revised gearing or engine tuning to match its sportier character.

Hardware is likely to remain familiar, with a upside-down front forks, mono-shock at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends equipped with dual-channel ABS. The overall weight and dimensions could be slightly tweaked to suit the bike’s focused stance.

In terms of pricing, Triumph is expected to slot the Thruxton 400 slightly above the Speed 400, which is currently priced at ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Given its distinct styling and positioning, the cafe racer could appeal to a niche group of riders looking for a mix of modern engineering and retro appeal.

With the cafe racer scene gradually gaining traction in India, Triumph seems to be capitalising on the growing demand for character-rich motorcycles that are both fun and stylish. The Thruxton 400 could very well become the next crowd-puller in the sub-500cc segment when it arrives next week.

