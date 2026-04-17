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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Thruxton 400 In Mind? Colours And Features Explained For Buyers

Triumph Thruxton 400 in mind? Colours and features explained for buyers

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 16:48 pm
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Triumph Thruxton 400 has recently received a new 350 cc engine, which resulted in a price drop for the motorcycle.

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400 Review
Triumph Thruxton 400 has recently received a new 350 cc engine, which resulted in a price drop for the motorcycle.
2025 Triumph Thruxton 400 Review
Triumph Thruxton 400 has recently received a new 350 cc engine, which resulted in a price drop for the motorcycle.
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Triumph Motorcycles has recently updated the Triumph Thruxton 400 motorcycle with a new downsized engine. Similar to the Bajaj Dominar 400, this new downsized engine has helped the iconic British motorcycle manufacturer to avail the GST benefits applicable for all the models with engines sized under 350 cc. With this move, the cafe-racer styled motorcycle has seen a significant drop in its pricing.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 now comes priced at 265,442 (ex-showroom), which is down by 10,845 from the previous pricing. However, despite the price drop and a downsized engine, the motorcycle didn't compromise much in terms of power and performance. Also, the feature list of the motorcycle remains more or less the same as before.

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If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Thruxton 400, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the colours and features of the bike.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Colours

Triumph Thruxton 400: Colours
  • Carnival Red/Aluminium Silver
  • Phantom Black/Aluminium Silver
  • Pearl Metallic White/Storm Grey
  • Metallic Racing Yellow/Aluminium Silver

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is available in four different sporty shades. These four bi-colour shades are: Carnival Red with Aluminium Silver, Phantom Black with Aluminium Silver, Pearl Metallic White with Storm Grey, Metallic Racing Yellow with Aluminium Silver.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Key features

The Triumph Thruxton 400 comes packing a host of useful features.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Key features
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Switchable traction control

The motorcycle sports an analogue-digital instrument cluster that combines an analogue dial and an LCD panel. The LCD screen shows the fuel gauge, gear position indicator, tachometer, odometer, side stand warning, trip meters and time. On the other hand, it has some key safety features like dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. However, it has missed out on the engine immobiliser that was available on the 400 cc engine-powered version of the bike.

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First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 16:48 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Thruxton 400 Triumph Thruxton 400

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