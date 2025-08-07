Triumph Thruxton 400: Here are 5 things you need to know about the cafe racer

With its much-anticipated debut in India, the Triumph Thruxton 400 breathes new life into a legendary café racer name. Designed to blend retro character with contemporary engineering, the motorcycle is aimed at riders who value style, agility, and everyday practicality. Here are five standout aspects that define the new Thruxton 400.

1 Styling Visually, the Thruxton 400 sticks close to its heritage roots. From its low clip-on handlebars and streamlined fuel tank to the compact tail with a bullet-style seat cowl, the design draws heavily from the cafe racers of the 1960s. It also features a new headlight fairing, bar-end mirrors, and LED lighting, making the bike instantly recognisable yet cleanly contemporary. The overall stance is assertive and stylish without going over the top.

2 Engine and performance At its core is a 398cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 41 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. While based on the same platform as the Speed 400, the Thruxton gets a tweaked camshaft and updated engine tune for stronger top-end performance. The power delivery is smooth and linear, while the engine retains a deep, distinctive note that adds to the riding experience. A six-speed gearbox and ride-by-wire system support precise control and modern refinement.

3 Riding position The Thruxton 400 has been designed with a more aggressive riding posture. Compared to its sibling, the Speed 400, the Thruxton’s handlebars are mounted lower and closer, while the footpegs are further back and higher, pushing the rider into a sportier position. The revised suspension setup, featuring upside-down front forks and a stiffer rear mono-shock, offers sharper feedback and improved control, especially in dynamic riding conditions.

5 Warranty and service Built to Triumph’s international standards, the Thruxton 400 features a high level of detailing, from machined cooling fins to premium paint and trim. Long service intervals of 16,000 kilometres and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty make it a practical choice as well. Designed with a focus on value and build quality, the motorcycle offers both reliability and visual appeal, making it a strong contender in the mid-capacity segment.

