Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer spied testing in India for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2025, 17:45 PM
Follow us on:
While the Triumph Thruxton 400 prototypes were first spotted internationally in late 2023, the bike has now been spotted in India hinting at a launch
...
The Triumph Thruxton 400 will be a global model and is likely to arrive in India towards the end of the year (YouTube/Rohit Paradkar)

Triumph Motorcycles is set to expand its 400 cc range this year and the company has begun testing the upcoming Thruxton 400 in India. The forthcoming offering is a new cafe racer-styled motorcycle based on the Speed 400, dubbed the ‘Triumph Thruxton 400’ on the internet. While the prototypes were spotted internationally in late 2023, the bike has now been spotted in India hinting at a launch soon.

The upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 gets an old-school bullet-style semi-fairing on the Speed 400’s body. The fairing design is identical to the one on the Speed 1200 RR. The prototype also gets clip-on handlebars, a bubble visor and sharp lines that integrate rather well with the rest of the body. Notably, Triumph has redesigned the tail section with a rear seat cowl to give this model an identity of its own. You can also see the bar-end mirrors as part of the changes.

Also Read : Triumph achieves record global sales in 2024, contributed by made-in-India 400 twins

There’s no word on any changes to the powertrain but the Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to continue with the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is expected to continue using the same USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while the braking and wheels are likely to be carried over. That said, Triumph could make adjustments to the rake and trail, giving it a different feel. The spy shot reveals the blacked-out exhaust from the Speed T4 on the Thruxton 400 test mule. It will be interesting to see if this is a temporary unit or will be replaced with the aluminium-finished exhaust seen on the Speed 400.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Triumph Thruxton 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc
₹ 2.60 - 2.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.93 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.70 - 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon28.3 kmpl
₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will be a global model and will also revive the Thruxton name, considering sales of the Thruxton 1200 concluded at the end of 2024 worldwide. The legacy will live on in a new segment while giving the brand leverage over other players in the segment. More details on the Thruxton 400 should be revealed in the coming months while a launch is likely towards the end of the year.

The Thruxton will get clip-on handlebars, a rear seat cowl, bullet fairing, and bar-end mirrors

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up to introduce the updated Scrambler 400 X in the market soon. The brand is offering free accessories on the bike to clear existing stocks and make way for the updated model which should arrive with new colours and a few changes. The 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 X is likely to arrive by March or April.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2025, 17:45 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Motorcycles India Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Thruxton Triumph Thruxton 400
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS