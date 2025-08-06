Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer launched in India, priced at 2.74 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new Thruxton 400 , bringing the iconic nameplate back in a new single-cylinder avatar. The new Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer is based on the Triumph Speed 400 , but gets a retro-styled semi-fairing, inspired by the Thruxton 1200. The new Thruxton 400 is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which positions the model above the Scrambler 400 X in the brand's lineup.

The new Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer is based on the Triumph Speed 400, but gets a retro-styled semi-fairing, inspired by the Thruxton 1200.

Triumph Thruxton 400: New Retro-Styling

The new Thruxton 400 accentuates the style with the new retro-styled bullet-fairing. The new fairing cocoons the round LED headlamp, while the wide single-piece handlebar has been swapped for clip-ons with bar-end mirrors. The fuel tank has been re-sculpted for a sharper look, and there's a rear cowl covering the pillion seat, which can be removed.

The new Triumph Thruxton 400 is available in four dual-tone paint options - Black, Grey, Yellow, and Red

The rest of the design remains identical on the Thruxton 400, save for the redesigned taillight. The bike is available in four dual-tone colour options - Red, Yellow, Grey, and Black - with a contrast silver bar on the fuel tank and seat cowl. The bike carries over the semi-digital instrument console and switchgear from the Speed 400, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Engine Specifications

The new Triumph Thruxton 400 gets the same 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder TR-Series engine. Power has been bumped up over the Speed 400 with the motor now producing 41.4 bhp, while peak torque remains the same at 37.5 Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch. The bike uses USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end, dual-channel ABS, and traction control.

India is the first market to get the Triumph Thruxton 400, while the global rollout is slated towards the end of this year

The Thruxton 400 cafe racer arrives as a new retro flavour in Triumph's made-in-India lineup. India is the first market to get the motorcycle, while the bike maker has announced the global rollout is scheduled for later this year. Triumph now builds five bikes on the 400 cc platform - Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Thruxton 400, and Scrambler XC.

