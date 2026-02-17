Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open

A few dealerships of Triumph India have started accepting pre-bookings for the Street Triple RX . The motorcycle was unveiled last year in the global market alongside the Moto2 Edition. As of now, we do not know the price of the Street Triple RX. For reference, the Street Triple RS in India is priced at ₹12.93 lakh ex-showroom. So, we can expect the RX version to be priced higher than this.

The Speed Triple RX is based on the Speed Triple RS. However, the RX is for people who want a more committed, track-oriented package. The engine on duty is the same 765 cc, inline-three cylinder unit that puts out 128.2 bhp of max power and 80 Nm of peak torque.

With the RX, Triumph's focus was on riding position and handling. The motorcycle is now equipped with fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks offering 115 mm of travel, paired with an Ohlins STX40 piggyback rear monoshock that delivers 131.2 mm of movement. It also adopts clip-on handlebars instead of a conventional handlebar setup, resulting in a more aggressive and forward-biased riding stance. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema calipers at the front, complemented by a Brembo MCS master cylinder. For enhanced traction, especially during spirited riding or track sessions, it rolls on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres as standard.

The electronic suite features a dedicated ABS Track setting, Optimised Cornering ABS, traction control and Triumph Shift Assist that enables clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Both versions are equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that presents key ride information in a clear and modern layout.

The RX name returns to the Street Triple lineup with a clear focus on more aggressive ergonomics and track-focused components. This iteration stands out with several distinctive design elements:

Precision machined upper yoke

Laser etched RX branding on the silencer

Dedicated RX performance seat

Matt Aluminium Silver finish contrasted by a Diablo Red subframe and wheels

Visual inspiration drawn from the earlier Street Triple 675 RX

Together, these updates give the motorcycle a sharper identity while paying tribute to its RX heritage.

