Triumph Street Triple 765 to launch on 16th June

Triumph India has announced that they will be launching the 2023 Street Triple 765 range on 16th June. The manufacturer will launch the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS in the Indian market. The prices are expected to start around 10 lakh and 11.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Triumph will not launch the Moto2 version in India. Triumph is already accepting bookings for the new motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 14:13 PM
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.

The Street Triple range has been updated extensively. It is new in terms of design, ergonomics and even in the engine department. There are new tank shrouds and a muscular-looking 15-litre fuel tank. Triumph has retained the bug-eye shaped LED headlamp but the design has been slightly revised. In terms of riding ergonomics, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS, both now get 12mm wider handlebars. The RS gets a steeper rake as compared to R.

The exhaust is also new, it sounds better than before. However, it is now a single-piece unit which means that owners won't be able to fit slip-ons because. Instead, they would have to buy a more expensive full-system exhaust. Triumph has also updated the engine heavily. It now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Also Read : Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Triumph has also optimized cornering ABS and the switchable traction control. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Street Triple Triumph Triumph India Triumph Street Triple Street Triple RS
