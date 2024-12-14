Triumph Speed T4 gets 18,000 discount in just 3 months of launch. Right time to buy?

The Triumph Speed T4 , launched just three months ago is being offered at a discount of ₹18,000 bringing the price down to ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manufacturer announced the discount over the social media platform X. Offers are available till the Triumph T4 stocks last as a year-end stock clearance activity.

The year-end excitement is here! Save ₹18,000 on the Speed T4 and own it for just ₹1,99,000*.



Don’t miss this exclusive Year-End Offer – a perfect way to finish the year with Triumph!



*Offer valid from 14 Dec 2024 till stock lasts

*Prices are Ex-Showroom Delhi

*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/ijQpkaNAgY — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) December 14, 2024

The Triumph Speed T4 is based on the Speed 400 motorbike which is a retro-modern Roadster. The Speed T4 rivals other contenders in the 350-500cc category. This includes motorbikes such as Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440 and others alike.

Triumph Speed T4: Design

The Triumph Speed T4 looks similar to the Speed 400. However, its manufacturer claims it has very distinct ride dynamics. The Speed T4's headlamp, tail lamp, riding posture and even the seat are the same as the Speed 400.

There are some subtle changes from the more powerful Speed 400 visually including a standard rear-view mirror placement instead of the bar-end type mirrors. The T4 also gets blacked-out front forks whereas its sibling the Speed 400 gets golden-coloured forks.

Triumph Speed T4: Engine and specifications

The engine offered on this bike is a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit churning out 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. This engine, according to Triumph, has been tuned for better low-end torque. The company stated that 85 per cent of the torque is available from 2500 rpm.

The new Speed T4 gets a more affordable suspension for the front wheel. It has been changed to a telescopic one this time. The forks are of the same 43 mm size. With the changed forks, the front mudguard of this motorbike has also been changed.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

Features of the Triumph Speed T4 include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are fulfilled by 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

