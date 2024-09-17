Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Speed T4 400cc Bike Launched In India Priced At 2.17 Lakh

Triumph Speed T4 400 cc bike launched in India priced at 2.17 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
  • The Triumph T4 motorcycle is the third 400 cc offering from the company and brings new retro touch with its different style.
The new Triumph T4 motorcycle gets elements like an altered fuel tank with graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors and more.

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched its third 400 cc offering, the Speed T4 in the country. The new Triumph motorcycle is based on the Speed 400 and brings a new modern-classic vibe with a host of retro elements. The Triumph Speed T4 is priced at 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and takes on a host of retro-styled motorcycles in the 350-500 cc segment.

The new Triumph motorcycle gets elements like an altered fuel tank with graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors and more. The new motorcycle shares its underpinnings with the Speed 400. The overall design is more retro and aims to bring a fun look to the bike.

New Triumph Speed 400 Bike Specifications

Power comes from the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor churning out 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Tuned for low end torque, the company stated that 85 per cent of the torque is available @2500 rpm.

Triumph stated that the engine kicks in higher torque between 3500-5500 rpm giving an enhanced low to mid speed rideability with fewer gear shifts. This has been achieved by increasing engine inertia by 30 per cent, as compared to Speed 400, to bring in low rpm stability

Other cycle parts include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Bonneville T100
Engine Icon900.0 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Engine Icon1200.0 cc Mileage Icon17.58 kmpl
₹ 11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
Engine Icon400.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Daytona 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 9.72 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Triumph Speed 400 Bike Rivals

The 350-500 cc segment has a variety of options right from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440 and the like. The new offering will help Triumph solidify its presence in this space by offering something according to the preferences of different customers.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Speed 400 Speed 400 Triumph India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS