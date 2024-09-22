Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Which roadster to pick?

With new entrants such as the 2025 Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in the 400-450 cc segment, the pricing of each motorcycle becomes a key differentiator for buyers in the Indian market as they search for the most VFM products. However, Royal Enfield and Triumph have left no room for second thought by aggressively pricing their products.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, priced at ₹2.4 lakh and ₹2.39 lakh respectively, offer distinct features. The Speed 400 empha

We make it easy for you to decide which product is meant for you in by breaking it down. Given below are key differences based on the spec-sheet in terms of performance, style and hardware.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Engine and performance

Triumph Speed 400 gets a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes about 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed with a slipper clutch.

Whereas, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla gets a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes a similar 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque is offered lower down at just 5,500 rpm. The gearbox here is a 6-speed as well with a slip and assist clutch.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Suspension and brakes

The Speed 400 offers 43 mm upside-down forks at the front with 140 mm of travel and monoshock suspension at the rear with 130 mm of travel. The brakes get dual-channel ABS with the 300 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. Triumph offers 17-inch wheels with road tyres on this motorbike.

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.

The Guerrilla 450 gets similar 43 mm upside-down forks at the front with 140 mm of travel and a linkage-type monoshock with 150 mm travel at the rear. The brakes on offer are 310 mm discs at the front and 270 mm at the rear with dual-channel ABS at the rear. However, the tyres on the Guerilla 450 are off-road biased with spoked wheels, also useable for rougher terrains.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets 5 colour options including Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Playa Black, Gold dip and Smoke Silver. (Royal Enfield)

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Features

The Speed 400 gets nice additionals like a USB-C charger, a provision for adding heated grips as an accessory and even switchable traction control for different riding conditions. But the Guerilla takes the trump card in terms of the tripper dash, a fully digital display with google maps and WiFi connectivity. The latter also gets different riding modes. Both bikes do not lack in terms of basic conveniences such as LED lighting.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Price

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced starting ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced closely at ₹2.39 lakhs (ex-showroom).

