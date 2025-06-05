Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed T4 get 10-year warranty

Triumph India has announced that they are offering a 10-year warranty on the Scrambler 400 X , Speed 400 and the Speed T4 . This includes a 5-year standard warranty and a 5-year extended warranty. Earlier, the company offered the motorcycles with a 2-year unlimited kilometre standard warranty + a 3-year 45,000 km extended warranty. What is interesting, though, Triumph has not mentioned that the same 10-year warranty is applicable to the recently launched Scrambler 400 XC .

Affordable Triumph Scrambler under development

Triumph Motorcycles is preparing a new, more accessible variant of its Scrambler 400 X as part of a comprehensive strategy to broaden its entry-level offerings. This upcoming model, informally referred to as the Scrambler T4, is anticipated to feature a simplified aesthetic and a more affordable price point, similar to how the Speed T4 is positioned below the Speed 400.

In terms of appearance, the prototype motorcycle showcases several modifications: a redesigned side body panel, a compact windscreen, and USD front forks that are finished in a more understated black rather than the typical vibrant style. The seat is now a single piece, replacing the split design of the 400 X, and rubber tank pads are also omitted.

At the rear, the motorcycle boasts a revamped, minimalist tail section, a basic exposed pillion grabrail, and smaller tail lights. The handlebar has also been simplified, lacking brace pads and knuckle guards. This suggests that the new motorcycle will be marketed as a budget-friendly option.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC launched

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will use the same 400cc TR series engine that is doing duty on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed T4.

The Triumph Scramber 400 XC is the most expensive 400 cc Triumph that a person can buy. The Scrambler 400 XC is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Both wheels feature spoked rims, with the spokes arranged in a crossed pattern, allowing for a tubeless design. This configuration provides the advantages of being tubeless while also enhancing durability. Additionally, the motorcycle now includes an engine and sump guard as standard equipment, a high windscreen to shield the rider from windblast, and tank pads that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also assist the rider in gripping the tank.

