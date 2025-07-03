Triumph Speed 400 gets accessories worth ₹7,600
- Triumph India is offering accessories worth ₹7,600 with the Speed 400 in celebration of the Triumph Modern Classic anniversary month. This limited-time offer is valid until July 31 and includes a tank pad, knee pads, a windscreen, and a lower engine guard.
The Speed 400 takes design inspiration from the Speed Twin 900.
Triumph India has announced that they are offering accessories worth ₹7,600 with the Speed 400. It is rolled out as a celebratory offer for Triumph Modern Classic anniversary month. It is important to note that this offer is applicable until 31st July only. The accessories that are being offered with this offer are a tank pad, knee pads, a windscreen and a lower engine guard. These accessories not only serve a cosmetic purpose but there is also a function to them.
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2025, 09:44 AM IST
