Triumph Speed 400 gets accessories worth 7,600

Triumph India has announced that they are offering accessories worth ₹7,600 with the Speed 400. It is rolled out as a celebratory offer for Triumph Modern Classic anniversary month. It is important to note that this offer is applicable until 31st July only. The accessories that are being offered with this offer are a tank pad, knee pads, a windscreen and a lower engine guard. These accessories not only serve a cosmetic purpose but there is also a function to them.