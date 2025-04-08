Triumph Scrambler 400XC to launch soon. Here's what to expect

The Triumph Scrambler 400XC is set to launch soon, expanding the company’s 400cc line-up, while introducing a more rugged and adventure-capable interpretation of the already capable Triumph Scrambler 400X. As a more off-road-biased iteration, the Scrambler 400XC is expected to bring practical updates that appeal to serious riders wanting performance beyond the asphalt.

Triumph Scrambler 400XC: Expected hardware

The new Scrambler 400XC is expected to sit above the Scrambler 400X based on its functionality and design. Triumph is expected to be gearing the model with some adventure-capable upgrades. First and foremost, the bike will likely have tubeless wire-spoke wheels, a big plus in terms of convenience, particularly for riders taking to distant routes where repairing a punctured tyre is not so easy.

Other visual upgrades are expected to be a metal bash plate below the engine to provide better protection against rocks and debris, A pair of shorter, angular fenders at the front and rear, along with a prominent front beak and flyscreen.

While the rest of the frame and dimensions are likely to be similar to the 400X, the Scrambler 400XC will probably have longer suspension travel to improve off-road performance. Wheel sizes are likely to be the same, 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear. t Triumph is also expected to upgrade the brakes by using sintered pads as they resist heat better than organic pads currently used.

Triumph Scrambler 400XC: Expected powertrain and features

At its core, the Scrambler 400XC will carry on with the same 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. This will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. Rider assistance features like switchable rear ABS and traction control should continue. Triumph may also make a bi-directional quickshifter available as an optional extra, allowing riders even greater control and ease on mixed terrain.

