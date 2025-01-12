Triumph Scrambler 400X available with year-end offer till January 31

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
If you are dreaming of owning the Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle, this is possibly the best time to buy it, as Triumph Motorcycles has extended the validity of the year-end offer on the motorcycle by a month in India. The iconic premium motorcycle manufacturer announced last month that the Triumph Scrambler 400X will be available with accessories with ₹12,500 for free till December 31 last year. However, the company has now extended the offer till the end of this month, January 31.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
The Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle costs ₹2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). With the year-end offer, the two-wheeler giant foresees a boost in the sales of the motorcycle, which prompted the company to extend the offer till the end of this month.
The Triumph Scrambler 400X, as part of the year-end offer, gets a wide range of accessories, which come free for the buyers of the motorcycle. These accessories that are part of this year-end offer include lower engine bars, a high mudguard kit, a coated windscreen, a luggage rack kit, a tank pad, and a Triumph branded T-shirt.
Powering the Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle is a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.5 bhp peak power and 37.5 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission along with an assist and slipper clutch.
The Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch alloy wheel. For suspension duty, the motorcycle gets upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock absorber.
The Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle weighs 185 kg. It comes with a 13-litre capacity fuel tank. The seat height is 835 mm but accompanying that is a decent ground clearance of 195 mm along with a 150 mm suspension travel at both ends, enabling the bike to tackle the rough roads easily. Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, switchable dual-channel ABS, traction control, full-LED lighting, and a Type-C charging port etc.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.