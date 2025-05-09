Triumph Scrambler 400 XE price leaked. Here's how much it might cost
Triumph would not make any changes to the engine specifications of the Scrambler 400 XE.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X would be the third model in the sub 500 cc adventure range to get tubeless spoked wheels
Triumph India is preparing to launch a new model based on the Scrambler 400 X. It is expected to be called Scrambler 400 XE and the spy shots of the motorcycle have already surfaced online. Now, HT Auto has learned that the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XE will be ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom. In Pune, the on-road price of the Scrambler 400 XE would be around ₹3.62 lakh. Few dealerships have reported that the launch of the Scrambler 400 XE will happen soon.
First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 12:40 PM IST
