Triumph Scrambler 400 XE price leaked. Here's how much it might cost

Triumph India is preparing to launch a new model based on the Scrambler 400 X. It is expected to be called Scrambler 400 XE and the spy shots of the motorcycle have already surfaced online. Now, HT Auto has learned that the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XE will be ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom. In Pune, the on-road price of the Scrambler 400 XE would be around ₹3.62 lakh. Few dealerships have reported that the launch of the Scrambler 400 XE will happen soon.