HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Scrambler 400 Xe Price Leaked. Here's How Much It Might Cost

Triumph Scrambler 400 XE price leaked. Here's how much it might cost

By:
| Updated on: 09 May 2025, 12:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph would not make any changes to the engine specifications of the Scrambler 400 XE.
Triumph Scrambler 400 XE Spied
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X would be the third model in the sub 500 cc adventure range to get tubeless spoked wheels (Motorrad Magazin)
Triumph Scrambler 400 XE Spied
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X would be the third model in the sub 500 cc adventure range to get tubeless spoked wheels

Triumph India is preparing to launch a new model based on the Scrambler 400 X. It is expected to be called Scrambler 400 XE and the spy shots of the motorcycle have already surfaced online. Now, HT Auto has learned that the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XE will be 2,94,147 ex-showroom. In Pune, the on-road price of the Scrambler 400 XE would be around 3.62 lakh. Few dealerships have reported that the launch of the Scrambler 400 XE will happen soon.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 XE Scrambler 400 X

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.