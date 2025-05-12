Triumph Scrambler 400 XC to launch soon. Check expected specs, features and price

Triumph Scrambler 400XC is all set to launch soon, expanding the company's 400cc portfolio, as well as bringing a more off-road-oriented and adventure-friendly variant of the already capable Triumph Scrambler 400X. The company recently teased the off-road focused motorcycle. Being more off-road-oriented, the Scrambler 400XC should introduce practical changes that will speak to hardcore riders looking for performance off the blacktop.

Triumph Scrambler 400XC: Expected hardware

The new Scrambler 400XC is likely to be placed above the Scrambler 400X according to its design and functionality. Triumph is likely to be equipping the model with some adventure-capable updates. To start with, the bike will likely feature tubeless wire-spoke wheels, a huge advantage when it comes to convenience, especially for riders who are venturing onto far-flung roads where fixing a punctured tyre is not so simple.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 XC price leaked. Here's how much it might cost

Other visual improvements should include a metal bash plate underneath the engine to offer greater protection from rocks and debris, A pair of shorter, angular front and rear fenders, and a high-profile front beak and flyscreen.

While the rest of the frame and the dimensions are expected to be the same as the 400X, the Scrambler 400XC will likely feature increased suspension travel to enhance off-road handling. Wheel sizes are expected to be the same, 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear. Triumph is also expected to improve the brakes by employing sintered pads since they are more resistant to heat compared to organic pads being used.

Triumph Scrambler 400XC: Expected powertrain and features

Fundamentally, the Scrambler 400XC is expected to retain the same 398cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. Rider aid functions such as switchable rear ABS and traction control should remain. Triumph might also offer a bi-directional quickshifter as an optional accessory, giving riders even more control and convenience on mixed surfaces.

Also Read : Stripped down Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing in Germany, India launch likely

Triumph Scrambler 400XC: Expected price

We informed you recently that the Scrambler 400 XC is being priced at ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and we anticipate the launch price to be the same in other markets. This positions it around ₹27,000 higher than the base Scrambler 400 X. Bookings for the new offering have begun unofficially at dealerships, while the launch should happen in a couple of days from now. Stay tuned to this space for all the action.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: