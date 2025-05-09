Triumph Scrambler 400 XC price leaked. Here's how much it might cost

Triumph India is preparing to launch a new model based on the Scrambler 400 X . It is expected to be called Scrambler 400 XC and the spy shots of the motorcycle have already surfaced online. Now, HT Auto has learned that the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X C will be ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom. In Pune, the on-road price of the Scrambler 400 X C would be around ₹3.62 lakh. Few dealerships have reported that the launch of the Scrambler 400 XC will happen soon.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What's new?

The Scrambler 400 X emulates the design and aesthetics of the larger Scrambler 1200, and this new iteration may take its name from the Scrambler 1200 XC. The spy photographs indicate minor yet notable modifications to the Scrambler 400 XC. The motorcycle features a higher-positioned beak and newly designed cross-spoke wheels, which are fitted with tubeless tyres. This represents a significant enhancement for the Scrambler 400 XC, combining the durability of wire-spoked wheels with the ease of quick puncture repairs. In its current form, the bike is equipped with alloy wheels and dual-purpose tyres.

The test mule features an alternative fly screen positioned above the headlamp, along with what seems to be an enlarged bash plate. Triumph may also enhance the suspension travel on the Scrambler 400 XC, further distinguishing the motorcycle as an off-road variant. No additional modifications are apparent on the test motorcycle, which retains the same design language and 398 cc engine block.

Tubeless wire-spoked wheels are becoming increasingly popular in the sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield was the pioneer with the Himalayan 450, and now the KTM 390 Adventure has followed suit, with Triumph potentially entering the market soon. Additionally, the brand may provide these wheels as an accessory for current Scrambler 400 X owners at a slight additional cost, akin to Royal Enfield's approach with the Himalayan.

More affordable Triumph Scrambler 400 coming?

Triumph is also said to be working on a more accessible variant of the Scrambler 400 X that could be identical to the Speed T4 launched last year. The lower-powered variant could get some cost-cut changes to make the bike more accessible. This should help Triumph create a new Scrambler 400 family, which will have different models at different price points. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is presently priced at ₹2.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

