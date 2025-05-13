Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Here's what the modern classic with off-road DNA package offers

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Scrambler 400 XC in India, expanding its 400cc Modern Classic range. Positioned alongside the Scrambler 400X, this model takes a more rugged approach, aimed at riders looking for both classic design and genuine off-road ability. Rooted in Triumph’s 75-year Scrambler heritage, the 400 XC borrows styling cues and engineering elements from its larger siblings — the Scrambler 900 and 1200 — while adapting them to a lighter, more accessible platform. Here are five key highlights of the new model:

1 Styling The Scrambler 400 XC carries over many visual elements that define Triumph’s Scrambler identity — such as the sculpted tank, upswept exhaust, and minimalist bodywork. However, these aren’t just cosmetic. Functional additions like a high-mounted front mudguard, compact windscreen, handguards, and engine protection (including a sump guard and crash bars) indicate that the XC is built with rougher roads in mind. It aims to serve riders who want a motorcycle that can manage occasional trail riding without compromising on-road comfort.

2 Ergonomics and off-road capability Designed to be approachable for a wide range of riders, the 400 XC features a relatively low seat height and upright riding position, which contribute to better control, especially on uneven terrain. The suspension setup includes 43mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 150mm of travel — more than what’s typically found in road-biased machines in this segment. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels fitted with tubeless dual-purpose tires, making it suitable for light off-roading while retaining everyday usability.

3 Engine and performance The TR-series engine developed by Triumph delivers 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. While the figures aren’t class-leading on paper, the engine is tuned specifically for tractable power delivery, with a focus on low- and mid-range performance — traits that are useful in both city traffic and off-tarmac excursions. A twin-skin exhaust system not only adds to the visual appeal but also helps manage heat, especially during slow-speed rides.

5 Ownership and customisation Triumph has focused on reducing the long-term cost of ownership. The Scrambler 400 XC comes with 16,000 km service intervals, which is unusually high for this displacement. A 5-year standard warranty and 1-year roadside assistance offer additional assurance, with options to extend both. Riders can also choose from over 20 factory accessories, ranging from luggage options to aesthetic upgrades, enabling them to tailor the bike to their needs without turning to the aftermarket.

