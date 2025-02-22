Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?

Triumph Motorcycles is working on bringing on fresh upgrades to the Scrambler 400 X and the latest spy shots promise plenty of changes incoming to the bike. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X was recently spotted testing internationally with a bunch of changes hinting at a new XE variant in the works. The Scrambler 400 X mimics the design and styling of the larger Scrambler 1200 and the new variant could borrow its name from the Scrambler 1200 XE.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XE Coming Soon?

The spy shots reveal small but significant changes to the Scrambler 400 XE. The bike sports a higher-mounted beak and new cross-spoke wheels, which are wrapped in tubeless tyres. This would be a major upgrade to the Scrambler 400 XE that will bring the robustness of wire-spoked wheels with the convenience of being able to repair a puncture quickly. Currently, the bike comes with alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X would be the third model in the sub 500 cc adventure range to get tubeless spoked wheels

The test mule also shows a different fly screen above the headlamp and what appears to be an extended bash plate. Triumph could also increase the suspension travel on the Scrambler 400 XE further differentiating the bike as an off-roader. There are no other changes visible to the test motorcycle carrying over the same design language and 398 cc engine block.

Tubeless wire-spoked wheels are gaining traction in the sub 500 cc adventure segment. Royal Enfield brought it first with the Himalayan 450, followed by the KTM 390 Adventure and Triumph could soon join the lineup. The Brand could also offer the wheels as an accessory to existing Scrambler 400 X customers at a marginal premium, similar to what RE did with the Himalayan.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X could get the new wire-spoked wheels as an accessory

More affordable Scrambler 400 in the works

Triumph is also said to be working on a more accessible variant of the Scrambler 400 X that could be identical to the Speed T4 launched last year. The lower-powered variant could get some cost-cut changes to make the bike more accessible. This should help Triumph create a new Scrambler 400 family, which will have different models at different price points. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is presently priced at ₹2.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

