Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at 2.63 lakh. Check it out

Triumph India has launched the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market for ₹2,62,996 ex-showroom. The booking amount has been set to ₹10,000 which is refundable. The motorcycle will be offered with more than 25 accessories that are designed to suit a broad range of rider needs. The motorcycle will be available at the Triumph dealer network which will ramp up across 100+ cities within this fiscal year.

The engine on the Scrambler 400 X is the same one that is doing duty on the Speed 400. It belongs to Triumph's new TR series of engines. It has a capacity of 398.15 cc and is a liquid-cooled unit. It puts out 39.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

The Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Speed 400. It uses the same 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front and the pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. However, Triumph has increased the suspension travel at both ends to 150 mm. When compared, the Speed 400 has 140 mm of suspension travel in the front and 130 mm at the rear.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Braking duty on the Scrambler 400 X is done by a 320 mm disc in the front as compared to the 300 mm disc on the Speed 400. At the rear, both motorcycles use a 230 mm disc. Triumph will offer switchable ABS on the Scrambler 400 X.

The Speed 400 is a roadster so it gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Whereas, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Apart from this, the Scrambler 400 X will also get dual-purpose tyres.

Then there are other design differences. For instance, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, radiator guard, split seat setup, sump guard, handguards, handlebar brace and a longer front mudguard.

First Published Date: