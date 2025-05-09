Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets new Lava Red Satin colour scheme

Triumph has not made any changes to the mechanical side of the Scrambler 400 X. The only change is the new Lava Red Satin colour scheme.

Triumph India has introduced a new colour scheme for the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market. It is called Lava Red Satin, and it will replace the Volcanic Red that was sold till now. The rest of the colour schemes continue to be on sale, and no changes have been made to them.