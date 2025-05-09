Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets new Lava Red Satin colour scheme
Triumph has not made any changes to the mechanical side of the Scrambler 400 X. The only change is the new Lava Red Satin colour scheme.
The new Lava Red colour scheme does look more premium than the existing Volcanic Red colour scheme.
Triumph India has introduced a new colour scheme for the Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market. It is called Lava Red Satin, and it will replace the Volcanic Red that was sold till now. The rest of the colour schemes continue to be on sale, and no changes have been made to them.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 10:07 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week