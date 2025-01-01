Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition unveiled with cosmetic updates. Will it come to India?

Triumph has taken the wraps off its new limited edition iterations of the Rocket 3 motorcycle for the international markets. Available in R and GT trim options, these retro-themed motorcycles are christened Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition. They incorporate cosmetic enhancements, which make these motorcycles visually distinctive from their standard counterparts and pay homage to the legendary stuntman, Evel Knievel.

The Triumph Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT are on sale in the Indian market for ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, the Evel Knievel edition of the Rocket 3 is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market, considering it is a limited edition version of the motorcycle and the sales of the model here may not be satisfactory for the company.

Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition: How it is different

The significantly distinctive element that differentiates the Triumph Rocket 3 is the cosmetic enhancements. The special edition motorcycle pays homage to Evel Knievel. It wears graphics that resemble the legendary stuntman's jumpsuit. The fuel tank of the motorcycle comes finished in chrome. Also, it wears black stripes and stars along with the Triumph logo.

The two-wheeler giant has also added a special screen start-up animation and gold laser-etched cam cover plate with Evel Knievel's signature. Triumph is also offering a hardback book to the buyers of the special edition Rocket 3 motorcycle narrating the story of the stuntman and the Triumph models he used to perform his stunts throughout his career.

Mechanically, the Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition comes with the same specifications as the standard version of the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT. The Rocket 3 R has a cleaner roadster look, while the GT comes with a cruiser styling with a taller flyscreen, a pillion grab rail and more forward-set footpegs. Powering the machine is a three-cylinder engine, the largest powerplant on any production motorcycle ever. This engine produces 165 bhp peak power and 221 Nm of peak torque.

