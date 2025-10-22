Triumph Motorcycles to launch 29 new and updated models in a 6-month marathon

Triumph Motorcycles has outlined an ambitious product rollout, confirming plans to unveil 29 new and updated bikes over the next 6 months. This announcement follows a record financial year, where the UK-based manufacturer delivered over 1,41,683 motorcycles globally, marking a 136 per cent growth since 2019. The unveilings will be spread across a series of global events, having commenced on October 21 with the launch of the MY26 Bonneville range.

Aside from the updated Bonnevilles, models that have already been officially confirmed include the TXP electric motorcycles, the TF 450-X, and two cross-country models, all expected in dealerships before the end of the year. The remaining 22 launches will cover updated versions of existing lines and entirely new models across multiple segments. Triumph is now set to follow up the 2026 Bonnevilles with another reveal on October 28, titled ‘Made to Upstage’.

Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud commented, “The momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary. Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear. We are committed to delivering a range of motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards, for our customers around the world."

Continued expansion in competitive segments

The successful sub-500 cc range has spawned multiple models including the recently launched Thruxton 400

Triumph operates through more than 950 dealers across 68 countries, observing significant growth in key markets such as India, Brazil, and China. Its sub-500 cc lineup, including the likes of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 XC, has played a crucial role in the company’s growth across Asian markets. Built in partnership with Bajaj Auto on our shores, this lineup is well-positioned to be expanded further to reinforce Triumph’s market share.

The company will additionally carry on with its push into competitive off-road motorcycles. The recently launched TF 450-X, alongside other motocross and enduro models such as the TF 250-X, TF 450-RC, TF 250-E, and TF 450-E, have achieved global success in off-road motorcycling championships, including FIM MXGP, EnduroGP, SuperEnduro, and AMA SuperMotocross.

Triumph’s electric push

Triumph is entering the electric two-wheeler segment with the TXP range, which is targeted at younger riders with its scalable performance and lightweight platform

Triumph is also entering the electric two-wheeler segment with the TXP range, developed in partnership with OSET. These bikes are targeted at the youth market and combine scalable electric performance with a lightweight chassis design, advanced ergonomics, and integrated safety features. The TXP models include a 2in1 modular setup and distinctive livery options such as Performance Yellow and Graphite Black, marking the company’s foray in to making fully electric motorcycles for global markets.

Most of the upcoming models are expected to make it to India, with the latest Speed Triple 1200 RS and the limited-run RX having been launched here recently. The 2026 Bonneville range will also reach our shores in due time.

Triumph’s aggressive product roadmap is part of its larger aim to consolidate its position in both traditional and emerging segments. With record global sales, expansion into new markets, and the launch of its E2W range, the company is vying to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences.

