Triumph Motorcycles recalls Tiger 900. Here's why

Triumph Motorcycles America has ordered a recall for the new Tiger 900 over a potentially faulty reflex reflector. Albeit it is a very minor issue, but it has affected the entire 2020 Tiger 900 series of bikes which include Tiger 900, Tiger 900 Rally, Tiger 900 GT Low, Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

As per the recall notice, the rear reflex reflectors may come off automatically resulting in reduced visibility of the motorcycle to other vehicles. Thus, such bikes are red zoned as per the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108 (FMVSS 108) – Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.

The company says that it will send notification to owners regarding the issue and Triumph dealers will change the rear reflex reflectors without any charge. The recall has already started from Monday (August 17) and Triumph has also asked dealers to pause deliveries of the Tiger 900 range to resolve the issue and complete the procedures as per the 'Safety Recall Action Notice'.

The latest recall by Triumph Motorcycles affects all markets save for Brazil and China. For the record, the Tiger 900 series is also on sale in India since June. The Indian subsidiary of the Iconic British bike brand is yet to make an official announcement regarding the issue.

In India, the Tiger 900 comes at a starting price of ₹13.70 lakh* for the base GT variant. The higher-spec 'Rally' and the 'Rally Pro' variants are priced at ₹14.35 lakh* and ₹15.50 lakh*, respectively.

*ex-showroom, Delhi