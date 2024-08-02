Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Extends 10,000 Discount On Scrambler 400 X And Speed 400

Triumph extends 10,000 discount on Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
To celebrate the first year of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, the company is offering a temporary discount of ₹10,000 on both models until
...
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in collaboration with Bajaj Auto.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that they are extending the discount offer on Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X till 31st August. The brand is offering a discount because last month, they celebrated a milestone of selling 50,000 units in one year. This achievement spans 50 countries including India, the UK, the USA, and Japan.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: Price

The prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are now down to 2.24 lakh and 2.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto to ramp up production

The collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto resulted in the emergence of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, two notable models in the motorcycle industry. Within the initial year, sales figures surpassed 50,000 units in 50 countries, showcasing the success of this partnership. Paul Stroud, the Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, UK, attributed this achievement to the capability of scaling up the production of Triumph motorcycles without compromising on quality standards.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph India Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS