Triumph Daytona 660 launched at 9.7 lakh in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM
  • The Daytona 660 is a direct competitor to the Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660.
daytona_660_1
The Daytona 660 is also a fully faired motorcycle just like its predecessor, the Daytona 675.
daytona_660_1
The Daytona 660 is also a fully faired motorcycle just like its predecessor, the Daytona 675.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 enters the Indian market at a price of 9,72,450. The Daytona 660 is a balanced sport bike designed to offer a mix of performance, agility and comfort, making it suitable for both city riding and track use. The all-new addition was unveiled earlier by the manufacturer and bookings were opened a month ago.

The Daytona 660 is coming to India after the bike maker unveiled it in the global markets in January 2024. Triumph earlier offered the bike as the Dayton 675 but had to stop producing it due to the stricter emission norms. However, now the Daytona has taken shape in the form of a 660 and it directly competes with bikes such as the Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660.

Daytona 660 face
The facia design of the Daytona 660 is a modern rendition of the predecessor, the 675.
Daytona 660 face
The facia design of the Daytona 660 is a modern rendition of the predecessor, the 675.

Triumph Daytona 660: Engine

The Daytona 660 is powered by a 660 cc inline, three-cylinder unit which is liquid-cooled. With 12 valves, dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) and a 240-degree firing order the engine revs all the way to 12,650 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch.

Triumph Daytona 660: Performance

The three-pot motor makes a claimed 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Triumph also adds that the bikes start making 80 per cent of peak torque at as low as 3,150 rpm.

Triumph Daytona 660: Chassis and Suspension

The chassis of the Daytona 660 is a tubular steel frame with a twin-side swingarm. The suspensions are 41 mm Showa shocks placed upside down for the front wheel and a single Showa with preload adjust at the rear.

Daytona 660 side
The Daytona 660 gets a 14-litre fuel capacity and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 20 km/l.
Daytona 660 side
The Daytona 660 gets a 14-litre fuel capacity and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 20 km/l.

Triumph Daytona 660: Brakes

At the front, the motorcycle gets twin 310 mm floating discs with a 4-pot radial calliper and a 210 mm disc at the rear with a single-pot sliding calliper.

Triumph Daytona 660: Technology

The Daytona 660 has a TFT display with 'My Triumph' connectivity, three riding modes including 'Sport, Road and Rain', ABS and traction control. The bike wears Michelin Sport 6 tyres out of the box.

Daytona 660 tft
The Daytona 660 gets clip-on handlebars with a more relaxed riding position than the Daytona 675
Daytona 660 tft
The Daytona 660 gets clip-on handlebars with a more relaxed riding position than the Daytona 675

Triumph Daytona 660: Maintenance

Triumph on the India webpage of the Daytona 660 mentions a service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months (whichever comes first).

Triumph Daytona 660: Colour Options

The Daytona 660 gets three colour options including a ‘Satin Granite with Satin Jet Black', a ‘Carnival Red with Sapphire Black’ and a ‘Snowdonia White with Sapphire Black’.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at 38.40 lakh, deliveries from Sept'24

Triumph Daytona 660: Price

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 comes at a price of 9,72,450 (ex-showroom India).

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ninja 650 Daytona 660 RS 660 triumph triumph daytona daytona 660 triumph india

