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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Daytona 660 Grows Sportier For 2026 With New Colours And Updated Hardware

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 revealed with new colours and updated hardware

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 20:36 pm
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  • Triumph has revealed the 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 with updated suspension, new features and revised colour schemes.

The Triumph Daytona 660 has been revealed globally in its 2026 avatar
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Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2026 Daytona 660, bringing a fresh slew of hardware changes and new colour schemes to the middleweight supersports. With the latest additions, the bike grows sportier and more versatile, while remaining visually and mechanically identical. The updated model will enter the UK in April 2026 and is expected to reach other major markets (including India) shortly after.

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The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 gets adjustable Showa suspension and a standard quickshifter, with no changes to its engine

The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 puts on new adjustable front Showa suspension, replacing the fixed units on the outgoing model. These are 41 mm upside‑down big piston separate function forks, adjustable for compression and rebound damping, and they offer an extra level of fine‑tuning. This is paired with a pre-load adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear, which remains unchanged from last year.

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The bike rides on five‑spoke 17‑inch cast aluminium wheels that are now shod in Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres as standard for enhanced feedback and grip. Braking hardware remains unchanged with four-pot radial calipers biting on twin 310 mm front discs and a single piston sliding caliper on a 220 mm disc at the rear. None of the above makes a dent in the Daytona 660’s 201 kg wet weight.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660: Powertrain and performance

Powering the Triumph Daytona 660 is a 660 cc triple-cylinder engine producing 94 bhp and 69 Nm of torque

The Daytona 660 continues to be powered by the 660 cc triple-cylinder engine that makes 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 8,250rpm, with revs going all the way to 12,650 rpm. With no mechanical changes to the powertrain, the engine continues to develop 80 per cent of its peak torque throughout its rev range, offering usable performance in the real world. Ride-by-wire continues to enable three riding modes, Sport, Road and Rain, that optimise throttle response and traction control.

What has changed for 2026 is that the previously optional quickshifter is now fitted as standard. Alongside the ride-by-wire system, it enables clutchless gear changes once off the line.

The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 is offered in new colour schemes, including Sapphire Black and Cosmic Yellow

The changes are paired with three new colour schemes, including Sapphire Black, Aluminium Silver and Sapphire Black, and Cosmic Yellow and Sapphire Black.

The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 will be priced from £8995 (~ 11.12 lakh) in the UK market, marking a £400 increase over the outgoing model. In India, Triumph sells the older Daytona 660 at 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new model will carry a slight premium when it arrives on our shores.

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First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 20:36 pm IST
TAGS: motorcycles triumph daytona 660 sports bikes upcoming bikes
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