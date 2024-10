Triumph India has commenced deliveries of the Daytona 660 in India. The motorcycle was recently launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹9.72 lakh ex-showroom. Now, Triumph has started deliveries of the Daytona 660 to its customers. Triumph Daytona 660 competes against the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS 660 and Suzuki GSX-8R.