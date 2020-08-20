Triumph commemorates Bonneville's 61st birthday with free accessories worth 61k

Triumph Bonneville turns 61 years old this year and in order to commemorate its latest birth anniversary, Triumph Motorcycles India is offering free accessories worth ₹61,000 on the purchase of a Bonneville range bike. This line-up includes motorcycles such as Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville Speedmaster and the Street Twin. The catch is that the offer is valid only till August 31st.

The company has launched this special offer in order to push sales ahead of the festive season. The accessories range includes leather saddlebags, silencers, touring bits, new handlebars, different seats, bar-end mirrors and much more.

The entire Triumph Bonneville range is BS 6-compliant. In terms of pricing, the Street Twin costs ₹7.45 lakh, Bonneville T100 stands at ₹8.87 lakh, while the Bonneville T120 and Speedmaster are both priced at ₹9.97 lakh and ₹11.33 lakh, respectively.

The company is currently selling its entire BS 6-compliant Bonneville range on the same prices as the previous BS 4 models. While earlier the price hike was slated for July but now the company is 'unsure' whether or not to go for a hike as planned earlier. In the same matter, Triumph Motorcycles India told HT Auto that it is still 'analyzing market dynamics'.

For the record, the Bonneville series of motorcycles are the highest-selling models in the Triumph's line-up.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)