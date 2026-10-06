Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black unveiled with 350cc engine

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville T40 and T40 Black, bringing the iconic Bonneville name to its 350cc motorcycle range. The two motorcycles combine classic Bonneville styling with a new-generation 350cc TR Series engine and a technology package that includes a circular TFT display, smartphone connectivity and lean-sensitive rider aids.

The Bonneville T40 and T40 Black retain the traditional design cues associated with the Bonneville family, including a sculpted teardrop fuel tank, round headlight, spoked wheels, twin rear shocks and a peashooter-style exhaust. Triumph says the motorcycles have been designed to deliver the proportions and character associated with the 1960s Bonneville while incorporating modern engineering and equipment.

Triumph Bonneville T40 design

The T40 features a classic silhouette with flowing lines, longer mudguards and a round headlight with an LED daytime running light signature. The 350cc single-cylinder engine has been designed with a clean profile, while details such as machined cooling fins, finned header roses and brushed aluminium engine covers add to its retro appearance.

The motorcycle gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with lightweight aluminium rims. The suspension setup comprises conventional front forks and twin rear shocks, retaining the traditional Bonneville visual character.

Triumph is also offering hand-painted coach lining and heritage-inspired two-tone paint schemes on the T40. It will be available in Aegean Blue and Fusion White, Meriden Blue and Tangerine Orange, and New England White and Jet Black. The T40 Black gets a darker treatment with Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black, along with blacked-out components and gloss-black aluminium wheel rims.

350cc engine

For the Bonneville T40, Triumph is using classic colours that complement the retro design.

Powering both motorcycles is a liquid-cooled 350cc TR Series single-cylinder engine. Triumph has equipped the Bonneville versions with a revised cylinder head and a dedicated engine tune intended to deliver stronger low-end torque and a relaxed power delivery. Peak torque stands at 31.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm, while maximum power is rated at 29 PS at 7,000 rpm.

The motorcycles get five riding modes, comprising Road, Rain and Eco modes along with two customisable modes. The modes alter throttle response, traction control and ABS settings. Cruise control is also standard, as are lean-sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Optimised Cornering Traction Control. Both motorcycles are A2 licence-compliant.

New TFT display and connected features

One of the biggest departures from the traditional Bonneville formula is the new 4-inch circular full-colour TFT display. Despite the modern hardware, Triumph says the system can be switched to Heritage Mode, which uses an analogue-style interface inspired by conventional Bonneville instruments.

The TFT offers smartphone connectivity, phone and music controls, motorcycle settings and five customisable widgets. Full map navigation is also offered through the Triumph Navigation App, with mapping, speed limit information, saved destinations, points of interest and route planning available through the display.

The motorcycles also feature full LED lighting, self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Deceleration Warning, which flashes the rear light during heavy braking. A USB-C charging socket is provided as well.

Braking hardware comprises a twin-piston front caliper and a one-piece-style front disc, supported by braided brake lines and cornering ABS.

The instrument cluster on the T40 is a digital unit.

Accessible riding position

The Bonneville T40 gets an upright riding position with a bench-style seat and a dedicated chassis aimed at making the motorcycle easy to ride. The standard seat height is 790mm, while an accessory low seat lowers it to 770mm. The motorcycle has a ready-to-ride weight of 191kg.

A centre stand comes fitted as standard, adding some practicality for parking, cleaning and chain maintenance.

Joins Triumph's 400cc family

The Bonneville T40 and T40 Black expand Triumph's 350cc and 400 series platform, joining motorcycles such as the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Tracker 400, Thruxton 400 and Speed T4. Triumph says the platform has helped bring new riders to the brand and has contributed to its global sales growth.

With the T40 and T40 Black, Triumph is essentially bringing the Bonneville design language to a smaller displacement motorcycle while retaining the brand's traditional styling and adding a technology package that is considerably more modern than the classic appearance suggests.

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