Triumph Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T4 bookings open

Triumph Motorcycles has opened bookings for the new Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T4 in India. Interested buyers can reserve either motorcycle through Triumph India’s official website by paying a token amount of ₹4,999. The two motorcycles were launched in India earlier this week as part of Triumph’s expanding locally manufactured modern-classic range.

Triumph Bonneville T40, T4: Price in India

The Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced at ₹2,79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bonneville T4 is positioned below it at ₹2,54,999. The T4 is the more affordable version and uses a simpler equipment package to keep the price in check.

Bookings open for ₹ 4,999

Bookings for both motorcycles are now live on Triumph India’s website with a token amount of ₹4,999. The Bonneville T40 is scheduled to reach dealerships and customers from November 2026, while deliveries of the Bonneville T4 are expected to begin from January 2027.

Triumph Bonneville T40, T4 engine and performance

Both motorcycles are powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from Triumph’s TR series. The engine has received a dedicated tune and internal revisions for the Bonneville range, with Triumph focusing on stronger low-speed torque and a more relaxed power delivery.

The motor produces around 28.3 bhp and 31 Nm. Both motorcycles also feature three riding modes, namely Road, Rain and Eco, which alter throttle response and the operation of electronic rider aids.

Classic Bonneville design

The T40 and T4 retain the traditional Bonneville design language, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, long mudguards, wire-spoke wheels and twin rear shocks. The motorcycles are designed to bring the styling and character of Triumph’s larger Bonneville family to a smaller-capacity segment.

The T40 gets the more premium equipment package, while the T4 follows the same basic design but uses different detailing and a simpler console.

T4 gets simpler instrumentation

One of the major differences between the two motorcycles is the instrument console. The Bonneville T40 gets a more advanced display, whereas the T4 uses a colour LCD unit. The latter still offers Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, along with access to functions such as calls and contacts through the handlebar-mounted controls.

Both motorcycles feature full-LED lighting and modern safety equipment, including dual-channel ABS and traction control. The T4 also gets Emergency Deceleration Warning as part of its safety package.

New chassis and accessible ergonomics

Triumph has developed a new chassis for the Bonneville T40 and T4. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, while braking hardware includes a front disc with a twin-piston calliper and dual-channel ABS.

The Bonneville T40 has a seat height of 790 mm and a kerb weight of 195 kg. This gives it an accessible riding position.

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