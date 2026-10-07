Triumph Bonneville T4 launched in India at 2.54 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Bonneville T4 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.54 lakh in Delhi. Positioned below the Bonneville T40 in the company's modern-classic line-up, the T4 aims to offer the Bonneville design and character at a more accessible price point.

The Bonneville T4 retains the same overall design, proportions and stance as the T40, but gets a different set of cosmetic details and equipment. It is available in three colour options: Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Competition Green. Triumph has also used different branding for the T4, with the Bonneville and Triumph logos featuring a distinct font and sizing compared to the T40.

Triumph Bonneville T4: Features

One of the key differences between the T4 and the T40 is the instrument console. Instead of the T40's TFT display, the Bonneville T4 gets a colour LCD unit. Despite the simpler display, Triumph has equipped the motorcycle with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Riders can also access functions such as calls and contacts through the handlebar-mounted controls.

The motorcycle gets full-LED lighting, a daytime running light and an Emergency Deceleration Warning system.

Triumph Bonneville T4: Engine and performance

The Bonneville T4 is powered by a liquid-cooled 350cc single-cylinder engine from Triumph's TR-series powertrain family. For the T4, the engine receives a revised cylinder head and a dedicated tune aimed at delivering stronger low-end torque and a more relaxed power delivery.

The engine produces 28.2 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 31 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with three riding modes: Road, Rain and Eco. These modes alter the throttle response as well as the traction control and ABS intervention.

Triumph Bonneville T4: Hardware

The motorcycle is built around a new frame and uses a conventional suspension setup comprising telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a front disc with a twin-piston calliper, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Also Read : Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black launched at ₹2.80 lakh

Triumph Bonneville T4: Price and deliveries

At ₹2.54 lakh, the Bonneville T4 sits below the Bonneville T40 and is positioned as the more affordable entry point into Triumph's Bonneville family in India. Bookings for the motorcycle are scheduled to open online on October 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM. Triumph is expected to commence customer deliveries from the second week of January 2027.

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