Triumph announces updates to Speed Twin 1200, unveils new Speed Twin 1200 RS

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to revamp its Speed Twin lineup with two new models. The British motorcycle manufacturer has just announced updates to the Speed Twin 1200 as well as the launch of the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS. Both feature extensive hardware upgrades and feature additions over the outgoing model, and Triumph says that these motorcycles will be available in dealerships globally from December 2024.

The updated Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the new 1200 RS are going to be available in India, but prices are yet to be announced. The outgoing 2024 Speed Twin 1200 fetched a starting price of ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and this would go higher depending on optional add-ons and customisation preferences of the buyer.

These two new models mark another major update to Triumph’s Modern Classic range, with the MY25 Speed 400 and the new Speed T4 being launched in India recently on September 17.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200: What’s new?

The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 comes with an updated design, multiple chassis upgrades, a performance boost, and feature additions such as cornering ABS and traction control.

The new Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes with chassis upgrades that include USD Mazarocchi forks in the front with 120 mm wheel travel and twin Mazarocchi RSUs with 116 mm travel. The liquid-cooled 8-valve 1200 cc engine now makes five bhp more than in the outgoing model, producing a total output of 103.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The rider operates the same wet, multi-plate, slipper clutch through a six-speed gearbox.

The updated Speed Twin bears a newly sculpted tank and side panels, alongside a new LED headlamp, bench seat, and bracket design. The roadster further comes with brushed metal finishing on the twin upswept megaphone silencers, mudguards, side panel finishers, and heel guards.

Feature upgrades to the new Speed Twin 1200 include Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control. The neo-retro roadster further comes with two self-explanatory riding modes – Road and Rain. Triumph has included a large LCD instrument console that can be integrated with My Triumph Module for turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity.

All-new Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: Key highlights

Although it carries over the same power unit as the Speed Twin 1200, the all-new RS model features sportier suspension and ergonomics. Triumph has further included new tech such as the Triumph Shift Assist and a new riding mode.

The all-new 1200 RS runs on the same liquid-cooled 1200 cc unit that powers the MY25 Speed Twin 1200, and as such, performance figures stay the same. The RS model does however come with sportier suspension and ergonomics, with fully-adjustable Mazarocchi USD forks in the front and twin Öhlins piggy-back RSUs that can be configured for pre-load, compression, and rebound.

While these suspension components are finished in gold, the 1200 RS is also fitted with brushed aluminium throttle body covers that are integrated into the side panels. The brushed finish carries over to the upswept exhausts, mudguards, side panel finishers, and headlight bezel.

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS will be the first Bonneville Twin to get the Triumph Shift Assist that allows for clutch-less gear changes. The 1200 RS comes with all the feature upgrades in the MY25 Speed Twin 1200 alongside an additional riding mode called ‘Sport’ that sharpens the throttle response and increases the threshold at which the cornering ABS and traction control come into play with the wheelspin.

