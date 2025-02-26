Triumph Motorcycles achieved record sales in the 2024 calendar year as the brand crossed the 100,000 sales mark. This is the first time in the British bike maker’s 122-year history that it sold 134,635 motorcycles worldwide, registering a 64 per cent increase in sales year-on-year and a hefty 123 per cent rise since 2019. The company also revealed that its impressive growth comes from the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, its made-in-India models that have been super successful globally.

Triumph Global Sales Cross 100,000 Mark

Triumph revealed that the brand introduced two all-new motorcycles globally in 2024 - the TF 250-X motocross bike and the TF 450-RC. The manufacturer also commenced global sales of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in early 2024. The sub-500 cc category has been booming with options and the brand made its foray at the right time, giving the company a significant boost in volumes across markets.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?

Triumph sales have grown by 64 per cent in 2024 when compared to 2023, and by a whopping 123 per cent since 2019

Triumph is present in 68 countries across the world. The brand saw its sales double in India to 29,736 units last year, Meanwhile, the Americas region comprising Brazil, Canada, and the US, registered a 44 per cent growth in 2024, compared to 2023. Sales in other parts of Asia increased by 30 per cent and 18 per cent in European markets, which remains the brand’s biggest market. Triumph’s dealer network has also grown from 230 outlets in 2019 to 950 dealerships in 2024.

Speaking about the sales record, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer - Triumph Motorcycles, said, “We’re very pleased with the growth that we achieved last year, which follows an incredible run of continuous growth since 2019, despite a very challenging global economic climate. I would like to thank all our valued customers for their continued support for Triumph and welcome our new customers to the Triumph family. Our decision to enter two new segments has been very well received by our dealers and customers and has helped us to bring new riders to the Triumph brand. This is reflected in our growing international dealer network, and expanding aftersales programmes."

Also Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Both the Speed twins are made in India by the brand’s domestic partner Bajaj Auto for the global markets. The manufacturer introduced the Speed T4 in late 2024, a more affordable iteration of the Speed 400 specifically for India. The company is expected to follow it up with the 2025 Scrambler 400 X with incremental upgrades, while a cafe racer version is also rumoured to be in the works and could be called the Thruxton 400 upon launch. Triumph will also roll out the Tiger Sport 800 globally in dealerships next month and has announced the Bonneville Icon Editions and the Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition as well.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: