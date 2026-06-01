Triumph 400 range gets dearer in India, prices hiked across line-up

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Triumph Motorcycles has increased the prices of its 400 range in India, just weeks after introducing the revised 350cc versions of its motorcycles while retaining the familiar ‘400’ branding. The latest price revision impacts the entire entry-level Triumph portfolio, including the Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Thruxton 400, and Tracker 400.
The British manufacturer had earlier reduced prices by downsizing the engine capacity from 398cc to 349cc, allowing the motorcycles to qualify for a lower GST bracket. While the move made the motorcycles more accessible, the lower pricing appears to have been short-lived.
The biggest increase has been seen on the Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400, both of which are now costlier by ₹5,000. The Speed T4 has received a ₹4,000 hike, while the Speed 400 is dearer by ₹2,000.
|Model
|Old Price (Ex-showroom)
|Price Hike
|New Price (Ex-showroom)
|Speed T4
|₹1.95 lakh
|₹4,000
|₹1.99 lakh
|Speed 400
|₹2.32 lakh
|₹2,000
|₹2.34 lakh
|Tracker 400
|₹2.49 lakh
|No change
|₹2.49 lakh
|Scrambler 400 X
|₹2.62 lakh
|No change
|₹2.62 lakh
|Thruxton 400
|₹2.65 lakh
|₹5,000
|₹2.70 lakh
|Scrambler 400 XC
|₹2.89 lakh
|₹5,000
|₹2.94 lakh
The revised pricing comes after Triumph's transition to the new 349cc engine platform in India. The move initially resulted in lower ex-showroom prices across the range, helping the motorcycles become more competitive in their respective segments. However, reports of an upcoming price revision had surfaced even before June, suggesting the introductory pricing would be temporary.
Despite the smaller engine capacity, the motorcycles continue to carry the ‘400’ badge and retain their styling, equipment levels, and overall character. Performance figures remain largely similar, with Triumph focusing on maintaining the premium riding experience that has helped the 400 range gain popularity in the Indian market.
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