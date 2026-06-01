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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph 400 Range Gets Dearer In India, Prices Hiked Across Line Up

Triumph 400 range gets dearer in India, prices hiked across line-up

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2026, 08:46 am
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  • Triumph has increased prices for its 400 range in India, following a prior price drop due to a new 349cc engine. The Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 saw the largest hikes of 5,000, while other models also experienced increases, impacting the entire entry-level portfolio.

Triumph
Cosmetically, there are no differences between the new motorcycles with the 350 cc engine and the earlier 400 cc motorcycles.
Triumph
Cosmetically, there are no differences between the new motorcycles with the 350 cc engine and the earlier 400 cc motorcycles.
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Triumph Motorcycles has increased the prices of its 400 range in India, just weeks after introducing the revised 350cc versions of its motorcycles while retaining the familiar ‘400’ branding. The latest price revision impacts the entire entry-level Triumph portfolio, including the Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Thruxton 400, and Tracker 400.

The British manufacturer had earlier reduced prices by downsizing the engine capacity from 398cc to 349cc, allowing the motorcycles to qualify for a lower GST bracket. While the move made the motorcycles more accessible, the lower pricing appears to have been short-lived.

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Price Hike Details

The biggest increase has been seen on the Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400, both of which are now costlier by 5,000. The Speed T4 has received a 4,000 hike, while the Speed 400 is dearer by 2,000.

Updated Ex-Showroom Prices

ModelOld Price (Ex-showroom)Price HikeNew Price (Ex-showroom)
Speed T4 1.95 lakh 4,000 1.99 lakh
Speed 400 2.32 lakh 2,000 2.34 lakh
Tracker 400 2.49 lakhNo change 2.49 lakh
Scrambler 400 X 2.62 lakhNo change 2.62 lakh
Thruxton 400 2.65 lakh 5,000 2.70 lakh
Scrambler 400 XC 2.89 lakh 5,000 2.94 lakh

Why the Prices Have Increased

The revised pricing comes after Triumph's transition to the new 349cc engine platform in India. The move initially resulted in lower ex-showroom prices across the range, helping the motorcycles become more competitive in their respective segments. However, reports of an upcoming price revision had surfaced even before June, suggesting the introductory pricing would be temporary.

What Remains Unchanged

Despite the smaller engine capacity, the motorcycles continue to carry the ‘400’ badge and retain their styling, equipment levels, and overall character. Performance figures remain largely similar, with Triumph focusing on maintaining the premium riding experience that has helped the 400 range gain popularity in the Indian market.

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First Published Date: 01 Jun 2026, 08:46 am IST
TAGS: Speed T4 Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Scrambler 400 XC Thruxton 400 Triumph Tracker 400.

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