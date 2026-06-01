Triumph 400 range gets dearer in India, prices hiked across line-up

The British manufacturer had earlier reduced prices by downsizing the engine capacity from 398cc to 349cc, allowing the motorcycles to qualify for a lower GST bracket. While the move made the motorcycles more accessible, the lower pricing appears to have been short-lived.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Triumph Speed 400 349 cc 349 cc 28.5 kmpl 28.5 kmpl ₹ 2.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Speed T4 349 cc 349 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Meteor 350 349.34 cc 349.34 cc 41.88 kmpl 41.88 kmpl ₹ 1.96 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB350RS 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 452 cc 452 cc 29 kmpl 29 kmpl ₹ 2.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 334 cc 334 cc 29.06 kmpl 29.06 kmpl ₹ 1.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Price Hike Details

The biggest increase has been seen on the Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400, both of which are now costlier by ₹5,000. The Speed T4 has received a ₹4,000 hike, while the Speed 400 is dearer by ₹2,000.

Updated Ex-Showroom Prices

Model Old Price (Ex-showroom) Price Hike New Price (Ex-showroom) Speed T4 ₹ 1.95 lakh ₹ 4,000 ₹ 1.99 lakh Speed 400 ₹ 2.32 lakh ₹ 2,000 ₹ 2.34 lakh Tracker 400 ₹ 2.49 lakh No change ₹ 2.49 lakh Scrambler 400 X ₹ 2.62 lakh No change ₹ 2.62 lakh Thruxton 400 ₹ 2.65 lakh ₹ 5,000 ₹ 2.70 lakh Scrambler 400 XC ₹ 2.89 lakh ₹ 5,000 ₹ 2.94 lakh

Why the Prices Have Increased

The revised pricing comes after Triumph's transition to the new 349cc engine platform in India. The move initially resulted in lower ex-showroom prices across the range, helping the motorcycles become more competitive in their respective segments. However, reports of an upcoming price revision had surfaced even before June, suggesting the introductory pricing would be temporary.

What Remains Unchanged

Despite the smaller engine capacity, the motorcycles continue to carry the ‘400’ badge and retain their styling, equipment levels, and overall character. Performance figures remain largely similar, with Triumph focusing on maintaining the premium riding experience that has helped the 400 range gain popularity in the Indian market.

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