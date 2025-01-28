Triumph 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled in India. Here's what to expect

Triumph India has unveiled the Speed Triple 1200 RS naked sport motorcycle on social media for Indian markets. The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS now features a more powerful engine and gets added technology along with new colourways. The new and upcoming motorbike has already been added to the manufacturer's official website and can be customised according to one's taste with 25 official accessories online.

The new naked sport motorbike is expected to come to India in three shades, including a Jet Black, a Granite and Diablo Red and a Granite and Triumph Performance Yellow combination. The bike is expected to be launched in India by June or July.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Engine

The powerhouse of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is an 1160 cc, three-cylinder inline, liquid-cooled engine. This engine makes about 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. These numbers should essentially translate into a rev-happy machine, but that claim can only be confirmed once we have it in the flesh. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a wet, multi-plate slipper clutch. The gearbox also gets a Triumph Shift Assist with a quick-shifter. The growl comes from a stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with an underslung primary silencer and a side-mounted titanium Akrapovic secondary silencer.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Specifications

The sporty two-wheeler features an Ohlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension system which allows the rider to have complete control over his riding experience. The frame is an aluminium, twin-spar frame along with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframe. Overall this gives the bike a weight of 199 kg (wet) and the wheelbase of the Speed Triple 1200 RS is spread apart 1445 mm. The seat height stands at 830 mm.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Technology

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features a 5-inch optically bonded TFT display, which allows the rider to control the host of options available at their disposal. These features include front wheel lift control with four levels of intervention, engine braking control, braking slide assist (in Track mode), five dynamic riding modes namely Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider, switchable optimised cornering traction control and cornering ABS, fully adjustable cruise control and My Triumph connectivity system with smartphone integration.

