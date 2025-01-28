Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph 1200 Speed Triple Rs Unveiled In India. Check Its Engine, Specs And Features

Triumph 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled in India. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 19:20 PM
Follow us on:
  • Triumph India unveiled the Speed Triple 1200 RS featuring an 1160 cc engine producing 178 bhp, advanced technology and customisable options.
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes is slated to launch in the Indian markets soon.

Triumph India has unveiled the Speed Triple 1200 RS naked sport motorcycle on social media for Indian markets. The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS now features a more powerful engine and gets added technology along with new colourways. The new and upcoming motorbike has already been added to the manufacturer's official website and can be customised according to one's taste with 25 official accessories online.

The new naked sport motorbike is expected to come to India in three shades, including a Jet Black, a Granite and Diablo Red and a Granite and Triumph Performance Yellow combination. The bike is expected to be launched in India by June or July.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Engine

The powerhouse of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is an 1160 cc, three-cylinder inline, liquid-cooled engine. This engine makes about 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. These numbers should essentially translate into a rev-happy machine, but that claim can only be confirmed once we have it in the flesh. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a wet, multi-plate slipper clutch. The gearbox also gets a Triumph Shift Assist with a quick-shifter. The growl comes from a stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with an underslung primary silencer and a side-mounted titanium Akrapovic secondary silencer.

Also Read : New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
Engine Icon400.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Speed Twin 900
Engine Icon900 cc MaxSpeed Icon180 kmph
₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Bonneville T100
Engine Icon900.0 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Engine Icon1200.0 cc Mileage Icon22.22 kmpl
₹ 12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Daytona 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 9.72 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Specifications

The sporty two-wheeler features an Ohlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension system which allows the rider to have complete control over his riding experience. The frame is an aluminium, twin-spar frame along with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframe. Overall this gives the bike a weight of 199 kg (wet) and the wheelbase of the Speed Triple 1200 RS is spread apart 1445 mm. The seat height stands at 830 mm.

Also Read : Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Technology

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features a 5-inch optically bonded TFT display, which allows the rider to control the host of options available at their disposal. These features include front wheel lift control with four levels of intervention, engine braking control, braking slide assist (in Track mode), five dynamic riding modes namely Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider, switchable optimised cornering traction control and cornering ABS, fully adjustable cruise control and My Triumph connectivity system with smartphone integration.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 19:20 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS