Track-only Aprilia Tuono V4 X breaks cover

Aprilia has revealed a limited-edition Tuono V4 X hyper naked motorcycle which is limited to just 10 units.

The bike has been priced at 35,000 Euros which converts to around ₹30.61 lakh. The company has also announced that all of the 10 units have been booked already.

The Tuono V4 X was spotted in the past getting tested at the Imola circuit in Spain by the company's test rider Lorenzo Salvadori.

The motorcycle gets MotoGP-inspired wings and features a full body carbon fibre work. It rolls on lightweight Marchesini wheels, a lighter fuel tank and billet aluminium bits. All of these parts come together to give the bike an overall lightweight of 160 kg.

Some of the parts such as clutch and brake levers, crankcase guard, footrests and fuel cap, all come made out of billet aluminium.

At the heart of the new V4 X sits a 1,077 cc V4 engine that's sourced from the RSV4 1100 Factory motorcycle. This engine churns out 217 bhp of maximum power. For the record, this is 4 bhp less than the RSV 4 X which is another limited-edition model from Aprilia.

The bike features a full-system Akrapovic exhaust as standard. This exhaust unit has been crafted using titanium and carbon. Apart from trimming down the overall weight of the bike, the exhaust also helps in squeezing out more power from the engine, and thus improving its overall power-to-weight ratio.

Some of its main performance equipment include Ohlins semi-active electronic suspension and a standard up/down quickshifter, along with a Spring air filter and race-tuned electronics. Its Marchesini wheels come shod on with Pirelli racing slicks.

The braking setup on the bike include Brembo GP4-MS calipers which comes paired with Brembo T-Drive discs and a Brembo master cylinder.