Home Auto Two-wheelers Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access

Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access

While the Honda Activa enjoys leading 45.79% share in its segment, the runner up TVS Jupiter only has 16.72% share (Dec-21).Demand for conventional scooters continues to tumble against electric scooters that are witnessing a spike in popularity lately. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 12:43 PM
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.

Honda Activa continues to dominate the scooter segment in the Indian market taking the top spot in the segment with 1,04,417 units last month. This number comes out 22.64% down against the sales performance recorded in the corresponding period in 2020 when company sold 1,34,977 units. However, Activa still continues to lead the space and maintain a huge gap with the first runner up TVS Jupiter which sold 38,142 units last month.

In comparison, TVS sold almost similar 38,435 units in the corresponding period of 2020. 

(Also Read: Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?)

While the Honda Activa enjoys a massive 45.79 percent share in its segment, the TVS Jupiter only has 16.72% share. Interestingly, Honda Activa remains the only scooter in the segment to sell above 1 lakh units. 

The third in the list is Suzuki Access 125 which sold 25,358 units a huge 38.85% slump in comparison to the units sold in the months of December 2020 when 40,154 units were sold. Only last month the company announced the introduction of new colours on its 125 cc scooter range and also launched a completely new scooter in the form of Avenis 125 which has also started arriving in the company dealerships. 

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared)

Taking the fourth and fifth spots are the TVS Ntorq, and Hero Pleasure, respectively. While the former sold 16,859 units, down 34.38% over 25,692 units sold in December 2020,  the latter also registered a YoY de-growth of 51.78% with 9,205 units sold in December 2021 as against 19,090 units sold in the corresponding month of 2020.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Activa Suzuki Suzuki Access TVS TVS Motor Company TVS NTorq NTorq 125
