Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter

Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 02:29 PM IST
Keeping tyre pressure intact, changing oil regularly are some of the key motorcycle care tips one should follow during winter.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Winter is here and many people are excited at the arrival of their favourite season. While you enjoy the winter with all your favourite activities, do not forget your motorcycle. It's a bit difficult to ride motorcycles in winter compared to the comfortable experience in summer. The current pandemic too is a reason for not taking out the favourite machine. Hence, many park their motorcycles during winter.
(Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300R launches in India, available in premium BigWing outlets)
As you put warm clothes to feel comfortable in winter, your motorcycle too needs special treatment. Here are some tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter.
Covers your motorcycle
As you need sweaters and jackets, your motorcycle needs covers, especially if it is parked outside, in the open. Clean your motorcycle dry and make sure there is no moisture on it before covering it. Water repellent sprays can help keep the motorcycle dry. You can buy a good quality motorcycle cover anywhere in physical shops or online.
Tyres need extra care
While we take care of the vehicle, we often neglect the tyres. But not to forget that tyres are just like the legs of a motorcycle. In winter, low temperatures can cause a drop in tyre pressure. Hence, you should be checking the tyre pressure whenever you take the motorcycle out on road. If required, opt for a tyre change.
Use anti-freeze
During winter water in the radiator can freeze and the engine may take forever to start. In such cases, anti-freeze can be of help. Readily mixed coolants and anti-freezes are easily accessible in the market.
Take care of the battery
Modern sealed dry batteries do not need any maintenance other than charging. However, old batteries need some extra care, you need to be careful. Low temperature can increase the viscosity of the battery fluid, which can disrupt the flow, resulting in a delayed start of the bike. You should check the battery terminals remain clean.
Change oil
Old oil can affect the engine. So, change the oil from time to time. This may cost you some money, but it is better than having a working engine than a defective one.