Top 5 things to know about the 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa and its Special Edition

For 2026, Suzuki has fine-tuned the Hayabusa’s selectable throttle maps, boosting torque delivery in the lower rev range for stronger acceleration and ease of manoeuvrability in daily riding. The cruise control system has also been upgraded to remain active during gear changes, improving long-distance capabilities. Suzuki has additionally refined the launch control system for faster responses off the line and has replaced the standard battery with a lighter ELIIY Power lithium-ion unit.

The 2026 Hayabusa will arrive in two fresh colour schemes. Riders can now choose between a gloss black finish complemented by dark red infill panels or a clean white paint scheme with blue accents. These make for a small cosmetic refresh while staying faithful to the Hayabusa’s recognisable silhouette.

Alongside the standard motorcycle, Suzuki has launched a standalone Hayabusa Special Edition. It dons a striking Pearl Vigor Blue colour scheme with contrasting white accents and decals, which include a bold kanji emblem on the side fairings. Additional cosmetic upgrades that set the model apart include black-tipped dual exhausts, an embossed Suzuki logo on the fuel tank, and a standard-fit rear seat cowl. On the technical front, the special edition will carry all the latest updates introduced for 2026, including the revised throttle mapping, cruise control and launch control update, as well as the new battery.

Both the standard Hayabusa and the special edition continue to be powered by the proven 1,340 cc inline-four engine, paired with Suzuki’s comprehensive electronics package. This includes a six-axis IMU to manage cornering ABS, traction control, anti-wheelie, launch control, cruise control, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Pricing and availability

The Hayabusa Special Edition is priced at £18,999 (~ ₹22.34 lakh) and is already available in dealerships in the international markets. The standard 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa will be priced from £18,599 (~ ₹21.87 lakh).

Suzuki currently sells the 2025 Hayabusa in India, which is priced from ₹18.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is expected to launch in India sometime next year, although an official launch on our shores has not yet been announced.